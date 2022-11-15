 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BGR Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore, down 64.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore in September 2022 down 64.47% from Rs. 508.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.01 crore in September 2022 down 4023.15% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2022 down 176.37% from Rs. 81.67 crore in September 2021.

BGR Energy shares closed at 70.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.52% over the last 12 months.

BGR Energy Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.83 272.60 508.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.83 272.60 508.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.60 131.87 315.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.07 -- 0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.52 32.62 35.10
Depreciation 4.06 4.21 6.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.56 117.82 81.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -69.84 -13.92 70.82
Other Income 3.41 0.18 4.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -66.43 -13.74 75.40
Interest 97.00 102.09 71.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -163.43 -115.83 3.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -163.43 -115.83 3.91
Tax -41.18 -27.05 1.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -122.25 -88.78 2.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -122.25 -88.78 2.65
Minority Interest 0.24 0.25 0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -122.01 -88.53 3.11
Equity Share Capital 72.16 72.16 72.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.91 -12.27 0.44
Diluted EPS -16.91 -12.27 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.91 -12.27 0.44
Diluted EPS -16.91 -12.27 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
