BGR Energy Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore, down 71.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore in March 2020 down 71.33% from Rs. 974.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 100.39% from Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020 down 97.43% from Rs. 129.86 crore in March 2019.
BGR Energy shares closed at 33.30 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.01% returns over the last 6 months and -34.45% over the last 12 months.
|BGR Energy Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|279.38
|1,170.89
|974.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|279.38
|1,170.89
|974.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.28
|850.13
|573.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.03
|-1.34
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.42
|49.29
|62.68
|Depreciation
|8.35
|10.98
|7.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.25
|155.60
|209.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.95
|106.23
|121.38
|Other Income
|40.94
|0.53
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.01
|106.76
|122.58
|Interest
|70.79
|68.03
|73.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-75.80
|38.73
|48.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-75.80
|38.73
|48.70
|Tax
|-71.09
|12.19
|16.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.71
|26.54
|31.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.71
|26.54
|31.75
|Minority Interest
|4.58
|0.58
|1.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.13
|27.12
|33.48
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|3.76
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|3.76
|4.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|3.76
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|3.76
|4.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am