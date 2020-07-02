BGR Energy Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore, down 71.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore in March 2020 down 71.33% from Rs. 974.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 100.39% from Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020 down 97.43% from Rs. 129.86 crore in March 2019.

BGR Energy shares closed at 33.30 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.01% returns over the last 6 months and -34.45% over the last 12 months.