BGIL Films Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, up 564.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in March 2019 up 564.57% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 up 23.96% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

BGIL Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

BGIL Films shares closed at 1.96 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.14% returns over the last 6 months and -51.72% over the last 12 months.