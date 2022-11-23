BFL Asset Finve Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 452.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 452.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 138.06% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 152.24% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

BFL Asset Finve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 20.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -71.60% returns over the last 6 months and -82.28% over the last 12 months.