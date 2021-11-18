BFL Asset Finve Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 118.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2021 down 118.6% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021 down 935.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021 down 331.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 106.55 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)