BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 3.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BFL Asset Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.12% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.
BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 14.12 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.61% returns over the last 6 months and -76.31% over the last 12 months.
|BFL Asset Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.32
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.32
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.05
|1.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.47
|-0.10
|-0.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.33
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.34
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.18
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.27
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|0.27
|-0.29
|Tax
|--
|-0.21
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|0.48
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|0.48
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.47
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.47
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.47
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.47
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited