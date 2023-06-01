BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 3.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.12% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 14.12 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.61% returns over the last 6 months and -76.31% over the last 12 months.