English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 3.85% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BFL Asset Finvest are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.12% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 14.12 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.61% returns over the last 6 months and -76.31% over the last 12 months.

    BFL Asset Finvest
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.320.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.330.320.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.051.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-0.10-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.020.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.230.33-0.23
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.220.34-0.23
    Interest0.180.070.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.400.27-0.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.400.27-0.29
    Tax---0.210.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.400.48-0.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.400.48-0.52
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.47-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.400.47-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.47-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.400.47-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #BFL Asset Finve #BFL Asset Finvest #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am