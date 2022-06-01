 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 131.87% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BFL Asset Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 131.87% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 59.60 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.93% returns over the last 6 months

BFL Asset Finvest
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.34 2.03 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.34 2.03 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.39 -- 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.91 1.85 0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.02 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.02 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.14 -0.39
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.14 -0.38
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 0.08 -0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 0.08 -0.50
Tax 0.23 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.52 0.08 -0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.52 0.08 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 0.08 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.51 0.08 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 0.08 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.51 0.08 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
