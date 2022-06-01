BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 131.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BFL Asset Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 131.87% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.
BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 59.60 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.93% returns over the last 6 months
|
|BFL Asset Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|2.03
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|2.03
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.39
|--
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|1.85
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.14
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.14
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.08
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.08
|-0.50
|Tax
|0.23
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|0.08
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|0.08
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.08
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.08
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.08
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.08
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited