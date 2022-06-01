BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 131.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 131.87% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 59.60 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.93% returns over the last 6 months