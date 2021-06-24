BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 103.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 103.7% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 130.52% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 down 121.59% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2020.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 90.00 on June 23, 2021 (BSE)