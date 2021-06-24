BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 103.7% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BFL Asset Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 103.7% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 130.52% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 down 121.59% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2020.
BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 90.00 on June 23, 2021 (BSE)
|BFL Asset Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.20
|-3.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.20
|-3.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|--
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.37
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.52
|-4.74
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|6.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.52
|1.76
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.38
|1.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|0.38
|1.66
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|0.38
|1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|0.38
|1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.37
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.37
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.37
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.37
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
