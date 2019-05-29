BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 135.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BFL Asset Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2019 up 135.7% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 up 72.93% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 up 83.55% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2018.
BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 80.25 on April 26, 2019 (BSE)
|
|BFL Asset Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|3.81
|-2.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|3.81
|-2.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|6.40
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|-2.87
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.24
|-2.67
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.41
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.65
|-1.52
|Interest
|0.14
|0.45
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.21
|-1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|0.21
|-1.52
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|0.21
|-1.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|0.21
|-1.57
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.20
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.20
|-1.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.20
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.20
|-1.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited