BFL Asset Finve Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 135.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2019 up 135.7% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 up 72.93% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 up 83.55% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2018.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 80.25 on April 26, 2019 (BSE)