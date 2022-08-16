 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BFL Asset Finve Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 75.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BFL Asset Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 75.65% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.3% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 95.9% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

BFL Asset Finve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 29.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -84.03% returns over the last 6 months and -71.65% over the last 12 months.

BFL Asset Finvest
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.34 0.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.34 0.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.39 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -0.91 -1.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.23 1.95
Other Income -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.23 1.95
Interest 0.07 0.06 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.29 1.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.29 1.85
Tax -- 0.23 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.52 1.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.52 1.85
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.51 1.81
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.51 1.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.51 1.81
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.51 1.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 16, 2022
