BFL Asset Finve Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 75.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 75.65% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.3% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 95.9% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

BFL Asset Finve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 29.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -84.03% returns over the last 6 months and -71.65% over the last 12 months.