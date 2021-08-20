BFL Asset Finve Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 54.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2021 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021 up 3085.34% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021 up 650% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

BFL Asset Finve EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 103.50 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months