BFL Asset Finve Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 84.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 84.21% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 484.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.