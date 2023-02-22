BFL Asset Finve Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 84.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 84.21% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 484.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

BFL Asset Finve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 16.70 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.92% returns over the last 6 months and -92.89% over the last 12 months.