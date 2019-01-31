BFL Asset Finve Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, up 238.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in December 2018 up 238.35% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 78.6% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 34.34% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2017.

BFL Asset Finve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2017.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 77.25 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)