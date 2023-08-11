English
    BF Utilities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore in June 2023 up 0.44% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 81.93% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    BF Utilities shares closed at 472.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.

    BF Utilities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.362.055.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.362.055.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.390.74
    Depreciation0.180.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.372.724.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-1.24-0.57
    Other Income0.490.530.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.71-0.21
    Interest0.00--0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.71-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.09-0.71-0.24
    Tax-0.050.31-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-1.02-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-1.02-0.19
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.27-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.27-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.27-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.27-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BF Utilities #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:11 pm

