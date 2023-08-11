BF Utilities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore in June 2023 up 0.44% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 81.93% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

BF Utilities shares closed at 472.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.