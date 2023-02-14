BF Utilities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 26.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2022 up 625.67% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 352.63% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.