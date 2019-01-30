BF Utilities Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 30.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2018 down 30.75% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2018 up 19.83% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2018 up 18.11% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2017.

BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.17 in December 2017.

BF Utilities shares closed at 194.70 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.34% returns over the last 6 months and -60.42% over the last 12 months.