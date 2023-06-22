BF Utilities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.70 crore, up 29.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.70 crore in March 2023 up 29.87% from Rs. 178.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2023 up 31.12% from Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.41 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 96.63 crore in March 2022.

BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2022.

BF Utilities shares closed at 381.45 on June 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.