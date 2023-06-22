English
    BF Utilities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.70 crore, up 29.87% Y-o-Y

    June 22, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.70 crore in March 2023 up 29.87% from Rs. 178.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2023 up 31.12% from Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.41 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 96.63 crore in March 2022.

    BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2022.

    BF Utilities shares closed at 381.45 on June 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.

    BF Utilities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.70165.65178.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.70165.65178.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.00-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7115.3012.93
    Depreciation14.6314.7513.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.3232.8277.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.04102.7874.28
    Other Income4.7412.318.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.78115.0983.17
    Interest50.6644.5740.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.1170.5243.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.1170.5243.00
    Tax7.683.914.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.4366.6138.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.4366.6138.40
    Minority Interest-25.43-34.60-17.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.0132.0221.36
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.448.505.67
    Diluted EPS7.448.505.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.448.505.67
    Diluted EPS7.448.505.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #BF Utilities #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jun 22, 2023 09:31 am