BF Utilities Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.41 crore, up 57.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.41 crore in March 2022 up 57.63% from Rs. 113.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022 up 130.22% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.63 crore in March 2022 up 15.66% from Rs. 83.55 crore in March 2021.

BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in March 2021.

BF Utilities shares closed at 297.95 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.24% returns over the last 6 months and -40.91% over the last 12 months.