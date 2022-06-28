 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BF Utilities Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.41 crore, up 57.63% Y-o-Y

Jun 28, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.41 crore in March 2022 up 57.63% from Rs. 113.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022 up 130.22% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.63 crore in March 2022 up 15.66% from Rs. 83.55 crore in March 2021.

BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in March 2021.

BF Utilities shares closed at 297.95 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.24% returns over the last 6 months and -40.91% over the last 12 months.

BF Utilities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.41 141.33 113.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.41 141.33 113.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 0.14 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.93 13.52 13.73
Depreciation 13.46 13.95 14.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.84 25.41 18.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.28 88.31 66.81
Other Income 8.89 3.02 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.17 91.34 69.54
Interest 40.18 42.38 50.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.00 48.96 18.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.00 48.96 18.71
Tax 4.59 2.78 0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.40 46.18 18.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.40 46.18 18.21
Minority Interest -17.04 -23.57 -8.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.36 22.62 9.28
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.67 6.00 4.84
Diluted EPS 5.67 6.00 4.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.67 6.00 4.84
Diluted EPS 5.67 6.00 4.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 28, 2022 10:55 pm
