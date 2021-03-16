BF Utilities Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.39 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.39 crore in December 2020 up 2.43% from Rs. 108.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2020 up 78.39% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.93 crore in December 2020 up 13.46% from Rs. 76.62 crore in December 2019.

BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2019.

BF Utilities shares closed at 278.50 on March 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.56% returns over the last 6 months and 42.53% over the last 12 months.