BF Investment Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, down 61.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in March 2021 down 61.32% from Rs. 28.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2021 down 79.87% from Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2021 down 69.08% from Rs. 26.42 crore in March 2020.

BF Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2020.

BF Investment shares closed at 354.70 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.