BF Investment Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore, up 2733.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore in March 2019 up 2733.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2019 up 529.43% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.97 crore in March 2019 up 54.96% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2018.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2018.

BF Investment shares closed at 260.95 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -14.92% over the last 12 months.