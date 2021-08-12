BF Investment Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore in June 2021 up 32.71% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2021 up 20.08% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2021 up 42.06% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2020.

BF Investment shares closed at 349.05 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.