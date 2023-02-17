BF Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore, up 17.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2022 up 35.55% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.