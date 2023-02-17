English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BF Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore, up 17.66% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BF Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2022 up 35.55% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

    BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

    BF Investment shares closed at 417.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.35% returns over the last 6 months and 28.74% over the last 12 months.

    BF Investment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.8657.026.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.8657.026.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.230.11
    Depreciation0.150.150.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.600.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8856.045.87
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8856.045.87
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.8856.045.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.8856.045.87
    Tax0.6513.981.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.2342.074.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.2342.074.60
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6611.171.22
    Diluted EPS1.6611.171.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6611.171.22
    Diluted EPS1.6611.171.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #BF Investment #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm