BF Investment Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, up 92.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in December 2021 up 92.56% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021 up 113.71% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021 up 99.34% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2020.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

BF Investment shares closed at 314.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.