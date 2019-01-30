BF Investment Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 722.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2018 up 722.95% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2018 up 174.94% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2018 up 46.01% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2017.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2017.

BF Investment shares closed at 212.10 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.