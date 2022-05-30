BF Investment Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, down 43.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in March 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.95 crore in March 2022 down 58.69% from Rs. 208.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 97.37% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

BF Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 55.23 in March 2021.

BF Investment shares closed at 261.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.23% over the last 12 months.