BF Investment Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, down 43.43% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BF Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in March 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.95 crore in March 2022 down 58.69% from Rs. 208.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 97.37% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

BF Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 55.23 in March 2021.

BF Investment shares closed at 261.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.23% over the last 12 months.

BF Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.14 6.68 3.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.14 6.68 3.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.11 0.10
Depreciation 0.18 0.17 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.01 0.52 2.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 5.87 0.59
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 5.87 0.59
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 5.87 0.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 5.87 0.59
Tax 28.91 12.55 69.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.07 -6.67 -69.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.07 -6.67 -69.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 115.02 44.79 277.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.95 38.12 208.03
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.82 10.12 55.23
Diluted EPS 22.82 10.12 55.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.82 10.12 55.23
Diluted EPS 22.82 10.12 55.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
