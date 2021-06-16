BF Investment Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, down 46.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in March 2021 down 46.34% from Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.03 crore in March 2021 up 363.62% from Rs. 44.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021 down 83.3% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2020.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 55.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.91 in March 2020.

BF Investment shares closed at 361.10 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.82% returns over the last 6 months and 25.84% over the last 12 months.