    BF Investment Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, up 30.22% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BF Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in June 2023 up 30.22% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.30 crore in June 2023 up 61.67% from Rs. 34.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2022.

    BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 14.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.25 in June 2022.

    BF Investment shares closed at 408.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 41.14% over the last 12 months.

    BF Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.845.184.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.845.184.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.170.12
    Depreciation0.120.140.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.653.260.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.871.613.81
    Other Income0.090.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.961.623.81
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.961.623.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.961.623.81
    Tax18.8137.4111.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.86-35.80-7.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.86-35.80-7.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates70.16149.8942.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.30114.0934.83
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9530.299.25
    Diluted EPS14.9530.299.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9530.299.25
    Diluted EPS14.9530.299.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

