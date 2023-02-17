BF Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.07 crore in December 2022 up 54.98% from Rs. 38.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.