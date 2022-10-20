English
    Better asset quality, recoveries boost Union Bank Q2 net 21% to Rs 1,848 crore

    The city-headquartered lender's key profitability gauge, net interest income, grew 21.61 per cent to Rs 8,305 crore

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
    Union Bank of India

    Union Bank of India

    State-run Union Bank of India on Thursday reported an over 21 per cent annualised growth in net income at Rs 1,848 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher recoveries, improved asset quality and margin expansion.

    The city-headquartered lender's key profitability gauge, net interest income, grew 21.61 per cent to Rs 8,305 crore as the bank passed on as much as 165 bps of the 190 bps repo rate hike by the RBI to borrowers, boosting its net interest margin by 20 bps to 3.15 per cent, A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive, told reporters.

    The bank had Rs 2,900 crore of fresh slippages during the quarter but recovered -- through write-backs and from NCLT processes -- Rs 5,100 crore, of which Rs 1,700 crore came in from written-off accounts alone, said Chief General Manager - stressed assets vertical, Ashok Chandra. During the quarter the bank wrote off loans worth Rs 8,900 crore, up from Rs 6,000 crore in the year-ago period.
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 07:20 pm
