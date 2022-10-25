Betex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.70 crore, up 18.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.70 crore in September 2022 up 18.74% from Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Betex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2021.

Betex shares closed at 71.95 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.82% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.