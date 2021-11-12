Betex Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore, up 78.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.59 crore in September 2021 up 78.61% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 down 70.88% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021 down 61.11% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2020.

Betex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.73 in September 2020.

Betex shares closed at 87.10 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.13% returns over the last 6 months and 436.00% over the last 12 months.