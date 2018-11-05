Betex Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 19.82% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in September 2018 up 19.82% from Rs. 9.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2018 up 73.72% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2017.

Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2017.

Betex shares closed at 43.30 on November 01, 2018 (BSE)