Betex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.12 crore, down 22.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.12 crore in March 2022 down 22.2% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 91.06% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 73.23% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Betex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in March 2021.

Betex shares closed at 75.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 52.36% over the last 12 months.