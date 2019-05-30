Betex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, down 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in March 2019 down 8.76% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 81.05% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 down 52.76% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.

Betex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2018.

Betex shares closed at 20.95 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)