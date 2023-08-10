Betex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore, up 21.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore in June 2023 up 21.59% from Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 437.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 up 386.21% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2022.

Betex shares closed at 143.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.33% returns over the last 6 months and 98.61% over the last 12 months.