    Betex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore, up 21.59% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Betex India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore in June 2023 up 21.59% from Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 437.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 up 386.21% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2022.

    Betex shares closed at 143.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.33% returns over the last 6 months and 98.61% over the last 12 months.

    Betex India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.3521.4416.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.3521.4416.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.8210.648.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.01-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.884.564.95
    Depreciation0.260.180.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.342.012.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.154.050.08
    Other Income0.000.100.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.154.160.12
    Interest0.390.320.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.763.840.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.763.840.10
    Tax0.371.020.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.392.810.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.392.810.07
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.6118.750.49
    Diluted EPS2.6118.750.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.6118.750.49
    Diluted EPS2.6118.750.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

