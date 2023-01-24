Betex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.73 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Betex India are:Net Sales at Rs 16.73 crore in December 2022 up 1.5% from Rs. 16.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 29866.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 223.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|Betex shares closed at 70.80 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -37.37% over the last 12 months.
|Betex India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.73
|19.70
|16.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.73
|19.70
|16.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.20
|6.86
|6.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.12
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.85
|9.10
|7.01
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.17
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.21
|3.41
|2.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.04
|-0.03
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.16
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.14
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.14
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.03
|0.04
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|0.10
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|0.10
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|0.64
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|0.64
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|0.64
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|0.64
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited