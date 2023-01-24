Betex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.73 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.73 19.70 16.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.73 19.70 16.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.20 6.86 6.74 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.12 0.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.85 9.10 7.01 Depreciation 0.18 0.17 0.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.21 3.41 2.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 0.04 -0.03 Other Income -0.03 0.11 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.16 -0.02 Interest 0.03 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 0.14 -0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.21 0.14 -0.02 Tax 0.03 0.04 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 0.10 0.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 0.10 0.00 Equity Share Capital 1.50 1.50 1.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 0.64 0.00 Diluted EPS 1.19 0.64 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 0.64 0.00 Diluted EPS 1.19 0.64 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited