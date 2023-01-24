English
    Betex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.73 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Betex India are:Net Sales at Rs 16.73 crore in December 2022 up 1.5% from Rs. 16.48 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 29866.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 223.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
    Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.Betex shares closed at 70.80 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -37.37% over the last 12 months.
    Betex India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.7319.7016.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.7319.7016.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.206.866.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.120.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.859.107.01
    Depreciation0.180.170.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.213.412.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.04-0.03
    Other Income-0.030.110.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.16-0.02
    Interest0.030.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.14-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.210.14-0.02
    Tax0.030.04-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.100.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.100.00
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.640.00
    Diluted EPS1.190.64--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.640.00
    Diluted EPS1.190.64--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
