Betex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore, up 36.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore in December 2020 up 36.54% from Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 up 1359.83% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 up 463.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Betex EPS has increased to Rs. 9.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Betex shares closed at 22.95 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.03% returns over the last 6 months and 46.65% over the last 12 months.