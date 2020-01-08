Betala Global Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 220% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Betala Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2018.