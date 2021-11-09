Best Eastern Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, up 1554.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in September 2021 up 1554.54% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 116.03% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Best Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Best Eastern shares closed at 27.00 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)