Best Eastern Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 10.85% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 114.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Best Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Best Eastern shares closed at 39.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.95% returns over the last 6 months and 59.84% over the last 12 months.