Best Eastern Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 8.55% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 49.27% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Best Eastern EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Best Eastern shares closed at 24.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.40% returns over the last 6 months and 31.05% over the last 12 months.