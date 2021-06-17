Best Eastern Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2021 up 25.81% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 311.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 up 209.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Best Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

Best Eastern shares closed at 18.80 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 165.54% returns over the last 12 months.