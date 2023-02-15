Best Eastern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 44.3% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 18.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.