Best Eastern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 44.3% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 18.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Best Eastern EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Best Eastern shares closed at 54.50 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.56% returns over the last 6 months and 99.27% over the last 12 months.