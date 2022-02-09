Best Eastern Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, up 52.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2021 up 52.71% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 524.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 65.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Best Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Best Eastern shares closed at 27.40 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.24% returns over the last 6 months and 30.48% over the last 12 months.